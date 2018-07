A sweet-toothed thief managed to snaffle confectionary from two food stalls at The Helix Park, Falkirk.

Stock was stolen from both the Artisan Grill and the Horsebox Cafe overnight between Wednesday, July 4 and Thursday, July 5.

Police have appealed to members of the public for information to assist their inquiries.

Details can be passed on by calling 101 and quoting incident number PS 20180705-0976.

Alternatively, calls Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.