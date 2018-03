A 29-year-old man admitted behaving in a threatening manner after an incident at a railway station.

Craig Henderson (29) behaved in a threatening manner and struggled with police at Grahamston Railway Station, Meeks Road, Falkirk.

Henderson, 22 Strathmore Court, Cornton, Stirling, admitted the offences he committed on October 29 last year.

Sentence was deferred on Henderson, who is currently in hospital, for four months so a supplementary report can be carried out.