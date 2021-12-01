Steven McKee: Falkirk rapist facing life in jail refuses to co-operate for reports

Steven McKee,49, sexually assaulted a 34-year-old woman on various occasions between June and October 2019 at locations in Fife and Glasgow.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how McKee also subjected his victim to a horrifying campaign of psychological abuse.

A jury heard how he blackmailed her into having sex by threatening to disclose intimate pictures and videos to her partner and friends and family.

High Court, Edinburgh

He also threatened to commit suicide if she stopped seeing him.

McKee also bombarded her with phone calls and text messages, subjecting her to verbal abuse.

He also contacted the woman’s partner to tell him that they were having a relationship.

The woman plucked up enough courage to contact police who launched an investigation.

McKee, originally of Slamannan, was found guilty last month on charges of rape and psychological abuse.

Following the verdicts, prosecutor Eric Robertson told judge Lady Poole that McKee had a previous conviction for attempting to murder his then partner in 2011.

Lady Poole remanded him in custody and deferred sentence until Tuesday.

On Wednesday, she further deferred sentence for the court to obtain reports on whether McKee should be given an Order for Lifelong Restriction.

This would mean that McKee would only be released from custody once the Parole Board is satisfied that he no longer poses a threat to public safety.

But McKee, who observed proceedings by video link from prison, said upon hearing the news: “I’m not going to do anymore reports.”

In 2011, McKee was given a 10 year prison term for stabbing his ex-fiancee at their home near Falkirk.

She was treated for serious injuries to her neck after the attack in July 2010.

During proceedings at the High Court in Glasgow, jurors heard how McKee was “devastated” when she called off their wedding a week before the ceremony was due to take place.

He stabbed her at their home in Falkirk after telling her: "If I can't have you, nobody will."

On Wednesday, defence solicitor advocate, Iain McSporran, told Lady Poole that McKee still maintains he is innocent of any wrongdoing.

Mr McSporran also said that his client is refusing to provide court appointed social workers with any information.

He added: “He maintains his emphatic denial of guilt and asks me to specifically tell the court of his intention to appeal against his conviction.

“I am instructed by Mr McKee to indicate that his present position is that he will not co-operate with the risk assessment process.”

Judge Lady Poole said she was satisfied the evidence in the case showed that McKee should be assessed on his suitability for an Order for Lifelong Restriction.

She told McKee: “I have listened to the submissions made by your counsel. However, I shall order a risk assessment order.

“I am satisfied from the evidence before me that the statutory test for such an order is made out.”

McKee will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on February 25, 2022.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website.