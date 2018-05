Abusive behaviour and challenging police to fight landed a Stenhousemuir man in trouble.

Shaun Adams (29), 21 McLachlan Street, Stenhousemuir, had sentence deferred for good behaviour until June 28 when he appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

His progress with community payback orders imposed last April for the offence in Hillary Road, Stenhousemuir, will also be reviewed.