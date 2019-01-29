Stenhousemuir Xanax zombie went looking for his ‘princess’ in the wrong house

A 75-year-old woman was terrified to find a stoned stranger at the top her stairs claiming to be looking for his “princess”.

George Wallace claimed he was totally out of it when he entered the premises, but he still had the capacity to steal property belonging to someone else.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Wallace had pled guilty to stealing a quantity of watches and jewellery from the house in Carmuirs Drive, Camelon, on December 29 last year.

The court heart there was a disturbance in the street which drew witnesses’ attention to Wallace and they called the police as he approached a house.

Procurator fiscal depute Ashley Smith said: “The accused entered the premises through an unlocked front door. The 75-year-old resident was in her living room when she heard the front door open at 6.25pm.

“The complainer believed a family member was entering the property. Witnesses outside saw the accused appear at the upstairs bedroom window. He switched the light on and began to rummage through cupboards.

“This lasted a few minutes before the accused disappeared from sight. The complainer checked the hall and saw the accused standing at the top of the stairs – he said ‘I’m looking for my princess’.”

Wallace left the house and was later traced by police.

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “He had taken a lot of super strength Xanax tablets – he didn’t know they were that strong. He was so far gone he walked into the wrong address.

“This was not something surreptitious on his part.”

Sheriff John Mundy noted Wallace had committed a theft.

He added: “Going into someone’s home like this and doing something like this, whether you were under the influence of drugs or not, there’s no excuse.”

Wallace, 63 Muir Street, Stenhousemuir, was sentenced to nine months in prison back dated to December 31.