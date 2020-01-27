Stenhousemuir worker embezzled £10,000 from children’s charity

A woman helped herself to £10,000 which should have been going to assist people in need while she worked with the Aberlour Child Care Trust.

It took just over a year for Alison Brown (54), Maple Avenue, Stenhousemuir, to take the amount while she worked at the charity’s head office in Stirling.

First offender Brown appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court last Friday having admitted embezzling the money between October 4, 2017 and October 19, 2018.

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken told the court he “anticipated” the court would need background reports before sentencing.

He added: “The money has been repaid in full.”

Sheriff Craig Harris deferred sentence until February 19 for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment.

He said the reports were necessary because of “the nature of the offence and the size of the figure”.