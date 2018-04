Laura Archibald (34), of 10 McLaren Court, Stenhousemuir has had her sentence deferred on three shoplifting charges until April 26 for reports to be prepared.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Archibald had previously admitted stealing items from Asda in Stenhousemuir on July 20, 2017 and from Asda in Newmarket Street, Falkirk on October 9, 2017.

She also admitted stealing clothing from Watt Brothers in the Howgate Shopping Centre on June 21, 2017.