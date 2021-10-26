Stenhousemuir thug spat on police officer's head

Shaun Adams (32) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assault – spitting on a police officer’s head – in Waverley Terrace, Stenhousemuir on March 8 last year.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening manner in Akarit Road, Stenhousemuir on February 28,2020.

Procurator fiscal depute Fiona Griffin said: “It was midnight when the accused was noted to be shouting and swearing in an intoxicated manner at the address. Police were contacted and thereafter arrived at the address, seeing the accused in the middle of the street shouting and swearing.

Adams spat on a police officer's head in Waverley Terrace. Stenhousemuir

"No one else was seen nearby at that point. Officers approached the accused and he became immediately aggressive, shouting ‘here they come’ and ‘I will kill you’.

"Despite being warned about his conduct he continued to act in this manner. He tensed his arms and struggled with officers for a short time.”

Eight days later and Adams was making a nuisance of himself once again.

"It was 1.30pm and police were called to a disturbance,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “When the accused was searched he spat on a police officer’s head.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Adams, 21 McLachlan Street, Stenhousemuir, on a supervised community payback order fore two years with the condition he attend addiction services.

He was also made subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must stay in his home between 8pm and 5.30am for the next 180 days.

