Stenhousemuir thug attacked woman in front of her daughter (4)

Darren McDonald (30) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted assaulting the woman at an address in Overton Crescent, Denny on November 18 last year. He also pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner in Southview, Stenhousemuir on July 12, 2019.

Rebecca Reid, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 8.45pm and the witness was driving his ice cream van. As he was driving up to the junction he saw the accused walking in the middle of the road, apparently under the influence of drink or drugs.

"The accused pointed at him and acted aggressively towards him, as if he wanted a fight.”

Due to traffic coming the other way, the driver of the ice cream van was unable to get passed McDonald, who by this time had come up alongside the vehicle.

"The accused started shouting at him,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He was telling him to get out of his van and fight him. The witness was now able to drive on, but as he did so the accused punched the near side vending window with force.”

Over a year later McDonald’s temper got the better of him again.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “The witness and the accused had been in a relationship for five years. It was 7pm and she was in the bedroom with her four-year-old daughter.

"The accused entered and grabbed the witness, throwing her against a wall, causing her head to be knocked on the wall. This was witnessed by the four-year-old who could be heard stating on the call to police ‘he hit mummy’.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston noted McDonald had been involved in seven domestic abuse call outs.

He placed McDonald, 26 Ladeside Crecent, Stenhousemuir, on a supervised community payback order for two years and made him subject to a restriction of liberty order which means he will remain in his home between 7pm and 6.30am for the next six months.