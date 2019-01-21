Stenhousemuir teenager punched and kicked 16-year-old girl’s head

A teenager who repeatedly punched and kicked another girl’s head after grabbing her hair and pushing her to the ground has been spared detention.

The Stenhousemuir 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in court last Thursday after pleading guilty to injuring a 16-year-old in the town’s Carrongrange Avenue on December 4, 2017.

Her defence solicitor told Sheriff Derek Livingston that the teen was a first offender who has since been of good behaviour.

Sheriff Livingston said: “I take any situation where someone is kicked in the head fairly seriously.”

She was placed under supervision for 18 months and ordered to complete 140 hours of unpaid work within six months.