A teen was caught with cannabis at a football stadium.

Jude Brown (18), 3 Braeview, Stenhousemuir, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class B substance between July 10 and 18, 2019 at The Falkirk Stadium and elsewhere.

He committed the offence while on bail and was caught with £160 of cannabis.

Brown will be supervised for a year and must complete 80 hours of unpaid work within six months.