Stenhousemuir teenager assaulted and racially abused girl

A girl was punched, kicked and stamped on in Stenhousemuir.

Chloe Anderson (18), 54 Hillary Road, Stenhousemuir, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted attacking the then 16-year-old in Carrongrange Avenue on December 4, 2017 and, almost a year later, racially abusing her at Larbert Library on November 19.

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison told Sheriff Derek Livingston his client was “completely dependent on her mum”.

Sentence was deferred for a restriction of liberty assessment until August 8.