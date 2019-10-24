Stenhousemuir teen violently attacked Polmont takeaway staff

A drunken teenage chancer saw red when he was refused food at a takeway because he had no money to pay for it and lashed out at workers with his fists.

Jack Morton (18), 24 Muirfield Road, Stenhousemuir, punched one of the employees to the head and body and chased him outside the store where he fell to the ground and was repeatedly punched again on the head and body.

Another worker was also repeatedly punched on the head and body and chased, while a car parked outside the takeaway was damaged in the attack as well.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Morton earlier admitted the assaults he committed at Flames Tandoori, Salmon Inn Road, Polmont on May 24.

He also pled guilty to a separate charge of assaulting a police officer by kicking him to the body at Temple, Burnbank Road, Falkirk on January 20.

Referring to the takeaway assault, procurator fiscal depute Collette Fallon said Morton appeared to be heavily intoxicated and was drinking alcohol when he entered the premises.

She added “It was around 10.45pm – he attempted to buy food but had no money to pay for it and as such was asked to leave. He began to cause a disturbance so the workers began to lead him out of the premises but he then began to punch the complainers repeatedly to the head and body.”

Simon Hutchison defence solicitor said, despite a troubled record, his client was now “on his way to being a reformed character”.

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Morton on a Restriction of Liberty Order for five months, a supervised community payback order for 18 months and told him to complete 150 hours unpaid work within six months.

Sheriff Livingston also ordered Morton to pay his victims compensation totalling £950 at a rate of £20 per week.