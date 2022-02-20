Stenhousemuir teen motorbike tyke failed to stop for cop

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to failing to stop for officers and driving the motorcycle without lawful authority and without insurance on Hallam Road, Stenhousemuir on April 24 last year.

The court heard the 17-year-old, who comes from the Stenhousemuir area, was not doing too well with the structured deferred sentence he received as punishment for committing the offence in 2021.

The teenager failed to stop his motorcycle when he was signalled to do so by police

Sheriff Christopher Shead, noting the offender’s very young age, revoked the structured deferred sentence and then deferred sentence until March 24 for a criminal justice social work report.

The youngster’s interim disqualification will continue.

To ride a motorcycle up to 125cc without L plates you must have a valid driving licence, a valid motorcycle theory test certificate and have passed a practical test.

