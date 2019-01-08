Stenhousemuir teen assaulted Falkirk supermarket security guard and tried to bite policeman

A security guard and police felt the wrath of an alcohol-fuelled first offender who has been spared jail.

Jack Morton (18), 24 Muirfield Road, Stenhousemuir, appeared in court last week, having admitted repeatedly punching and kicking a security officer at Tesco in Falkirk’s Central Retail Park on April 17 last year along with another man, as well as resisting arrest that day.

He’d also pled guilty to punching and trying to bite PC Timothy Currie and kicking PC Connor Boyd in Sutton Park Crescent, Stenhousemuir on August 15. The court heard he’d consumed a “significiant” amount of alcohol prior to both incidents.

Morton was ordered to complete 160 hours of unpaid work in six months.