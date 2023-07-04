News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Stenhousemuir sex offender's social work report the most 'bizarre' solicitor has ever seen

A sex offender who once tried to “coerce” a 13-year-old girl into looking at sexual images was the subject of a social work report which his solicitor called “alarming”.
By Court Reporter
Published 4th Jul 2023, 15:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 15:54 BST

Steven Gray, 27, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to sending a teenage girl sexual messages for the purposes of gaining sexual gratification and asking her to send naked images of herself between September 8, 2016 and May 20, 2017.

He also admitted trying to coerce a 13-year-old child into looking at a sexual image for the purpose of sexual gratification between December 1, 2016, and May 24, 2017.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, referred to Gray’s offences as “antique” because they happened so long ago and then took exception to a social work report which advised that a psychiatric assessment be carried out on Gray.

Gray appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)Gray appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)
Gray appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)
Most Popular

Mr Morrow said the report stated it would find that Gray was in breach of his community order if no mental health issues were identified.

"I’ve never seen a report like this in my life,” said Mr Morrow. “It states they are going to breach him if they don’t find any mental health problems. Normally people are in breach of the order if they don’t turn up for appointments.

"I find this report quite alarming and I’m not sure it’s competent. I can’t see how there can be a breach here.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheriff Charles Lugton said: “It’s a very unusual situation.”

He fixed a review of the order for November 30 and instructed the social work find an independent psychologist to carry out the assessment on Gray, 20 James Street, Stenhousemuir.