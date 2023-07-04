Stenhousemuir sex offender's social work report the most 'bizarre' solicitor has ever seen

Steven Gray, 27, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to sending a teenage girl sexual messages for the purposes of gaining sexual gratification and asking her to send naked images of herself between September 8, 2016 and May 20, 2017.

He also admitted trying to coerce a 13-year-old child into looking at a sexual image for the purpose of sexual gratification between December 1, 2016, and May 24, 2017.

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, referred to Gray’s offences as “antique” because they happened so long ago and then took exception to a social work report which advised that a psychiatric assessment be carried out on Gray.

Gray appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Mr Morrow said the report stated it would find that Gray was in breach of his community order if no mental health issues were identified.

"I’ve never seen a report like this in my life,” said Mr Morrow. “It states they are going to breach him if they don’t find any mental health problems. Normally people are in breach of the order if they don’t turn up for appointments.

"I find this report quite alarming and I’m not sure it’s competent. I can’t see how there can be a breach here.”

Sheriff Charles Lugton said: “It’s a very unusual situation.”