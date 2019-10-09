Stenhousemuir poisoner killed Jess the cat and possibly another two felines

The Scottish SPCA is looking for help in the hunt for the sick person responsible for cat poisoning incidents in Stenhousemuir.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted to the latest incident by the distraught owners of the cat – known as Jess – when they discovered their wee pal’s body in the Carronview area on August 29.

A Scottish SPCA special investigations unit undercover inspector said: “A post-mortem was carried out on the cat, Jess, and she was found to have died from antifreeze poisoning.

“Jess is the third cat in the area to pass away in the last year. A post-mortem was not carried out on the other two cats, as this was before we began our investigation, so we cannot say what their deaths were caused by.

“We would like to find out what happened to Jess and whether this was a deliberate attempt to harm, or kill, an animal. We would urge everyone to be vigilant with their disposal of the toxic substance as it is highly poisonous to cats and dogs and causes a very slow and painful death.

“It is essential everyone stores anti-freeze out of reach of cats and other animals. There are strict guidelines for use and anyone who uses this substance to cause deliberate harm is committing an offence.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.