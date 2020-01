Sheriff Derek Hamilton vowed to give the public a “rest” from a pest.

Alexander Reid (44), 12 Muirfield Road, Stenhousemuir, obstructed officers by refusing to move as they dealt with an incident in Grahams Road, Falkirk on March 27, 2019.

He then made sexualised comments towards staff at McColl’s, Carronshore Road, Carron, on October 23.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Reid was made subject to a 105-day, 6pm-6am restriction of liberty order.