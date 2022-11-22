Stenhousemuir offender's 'demeanour' gave him away as police catch him with heroin
John Carr, 26, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possessing class A drug heroin in Grahams Road, Falkirk on May 22 last year.
By Court Reporter
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
22nd Nov 2022, 10:10am
The court heard Carr, 154 King Street, Stenhousemuir, had “come to the attention” of police due to his “demeanour” at the time and he was found to have 1.4 grams of heroin on him worth around £20.
Sheriff Alison Michie placed him on a community payback order with the condition he complete 70 hours unpaid work within 12 months.