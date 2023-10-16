News you can trust since 1845
Stenhousemuir offender was so violent he had to be strapped to a stretcher

Members of the public and six police officers had to work together to stop an offender from throwing himself into the path of traffic.
By Court Reporter
Published 16th Oct 2023, 17:06 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 17:14 BST
Connor Sliman, 21, then tried to hit his head on the concrete road as he lashed out at the people who were restraining him.

His behaviour was so violent an ambulance crew initially refused to transport him to Forth Valley Royal Hospital and only took him once he was strapped to a stretcher.

Sliman appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at Westburn Avenue, Falkirk on July 26, 2021.

Sliman had to be strapped to a stretcher to be taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Sliman had to be strapped to a stretcher to be taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Sliman had to be strapped to a stretcher to be taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said: “He had difficulties with his mental health but is now a much changed character – I wouldn’t suggest he is the finished article and he is someone who requires support.

"He apologises for his conduct at the time, bur he was at a very low ebb.”

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Sliman, 101 McLachlan Street, Stenhousemuir, was just 18 at the time of the offence and had mental health difficulties at that time. She also took into account his full compliance with his community payback order and simply admonished him.