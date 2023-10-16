Stenhousemuir offender was so violent he had to be strapped to a stretcher
Connor Sliman, 21, then tried to hit his head on the concrete road as he lashed out at the people who were restraining him.
His behaviour was so violent an ambulance crew initially refused to transport him to Forth Valley Royal Hospital and only took him once he was strapped to a stretcher.
Sliman appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at Westburn Avenue, Falkirk on July 26, 2021.
Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said: “He had difficulties with his mental health but is now a much changed character – I wouldn’t suggest he is the finished article and he is someone who requires support.
"He apologises for his conduct at the time, bur he was at a very low ebb.”
Sheriff Alison Michie noted Sliman, 101 McLachlan Street, Stenhousemuir, was just 18 at the time of the offence and had mental health difficulties at that time. She also took into account his full compliance with his community payback order and simply admonished him.