Stenhousemuir offender told ex he hoped she got brain damage

Binnie sent threatening texts to his ex after they broke up

In the texts, which were sent over a period of three days, David Binnie (20) said he wished she would be trampled by a horse and her father would be getting stabbed.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Binnie had pleaded guilty to sending a quantity of messages to a woman that were grossly offensive and contained threats to burn her house down between September 11 and September 13.

The court heard Binnie, who had been in a relationship with the woman, stated in the messages “you’re a tramp – a dirty cheating bitch”, “I hope you get trampled under a horse and get brain damage” and “genuinely your father will get stabbed”.

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “He’s just 20 years of age. It’s immaturity as opposed to anything else and in the cold light of day, when he sees the texts written down, it was the heat of the moment.

"It’s like youngsters who grab their phones and send messages – it’s something he does regret. It was just out of anger and it was just stupid. It was just empty threats.

"They had been together for two years and it had ended badly just a week before this incident.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead fined Binnie, 52 Muirfield Road, Stenhousemuir, £420 to be paid back at £50 per month and also made him subject to a non-harassment order for 12 months not to have any contact with the complainer in the case.

