Stenhousemuir offender threw bottles and furniture and ran at police
Emma McMillan, 30, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour towards police officers at an address in King Street, Stenhousemuir, on March 31 last year.
By Court Reporter
9 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 5:45pm
The charges stated McMillan, 270 King Street, Stenhousemuir, shouted, swore, acted in an aggressive manner towards police officers, threw bottles and furniture across the room and ran at officers.
Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence for six months until July 20 to allow McMillan to make progress with her existing community payback order.