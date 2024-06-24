Stenhousemuir offender threatened to go public with 'intimate' pictures of ex partner

By Court Reporter
Published 24th Jun 2024, 12:07 BST
An offender who once threatened to publicly disclose intimate photographs of his ex partner did himself no favours when he failed to show up for court.

There was no excuse for Barry Malone, 39, not appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday after he had previously plead guilty to threatening behaviour – threatening to disclose a number of intimate photographs of his ex partner to cause her fear and distress – at an address in Thornbridge Road, Falkirk on June 14 last year.

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by contacting the woman – sending text messages and a parcel of letters – between July 15 and July 19, 2023.

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said he was not surprised Malone, 21 Chapel Drive, Stenhousemuir, had failed to show, given the negative social work report which had been compiled on him.

Sheriff Alison Michie issued a warrant for his arrest.