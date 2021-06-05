Stenhousemuir offender threatend to urinate in police vehicle
Graig Sneddon (20) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted behaving in a threatening manner in Cross Street, Falkirk on April 12.
Saturday, 5th June 2021, 2:45 pm
He also pleaded guilty to threatening to urinate in a police vehicle in High Street, Falkirk and Falkland Place, Stenhousemuir on April 13.
Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Sneddon on a restriction of liberty order to stay in his Falkland Place home between 7pm and 7am for three months and deferred sentence on other matters for six months.