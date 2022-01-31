Stenhousemuir offender subject to Sex Offences Act failed to report new bank card
An offender subject to sexual offences legislation notification requirements failed to report the fact he had received a new bank card.
Joseph McGlynn (50) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to failing to notify police within a three-day period of his possession of a Nationwide bank card between July 4 and August 13 last year.
The charges stated McGlynn, 57 James Street, Stenhousemuir, was subject to notification requirements of the 2003 Sexual Offences Act.
It was stated McGlynn reported the matter to police
Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “He reported it himself to the police when he discovered it. The card was a replacement card – the account number is the same, the sort code is the same, but the 16 digit number is different.
"He took himself to the management team and explained to them ‘I think I need to report this’.”
Sheriff Derek Livingston admonished McGlynn.