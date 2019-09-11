Stenhousemuir offender spat on police officer during cell check

A violent and dishonest drug addict’s “chaotic lifestyle” continued when she hit and spat at police officers before pinching £50 from her support worker.

Lauren Main (23), 11 Linlithgow Place, Stenhousemuir, appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pled guilty to the assaults she committed at Falkirk Police Station on January 11 and the theft she committed on a car journey from Loretto Housing in Grangemouth to Falkirk Police Station on January 30.

She also admitted to breaching her bail between January 21 and May 13 by not attending at the police station.

Ashley Smith, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 11.10am and the accused was within an observation cell. She was seen hide underneath a safety blanket. When officers removed the blanket she spat directly at one officer’s head and kicked another.”

Later that month Main was being driven by her support worker, who had placed £50 in his wallet and then put the wallet in a bag which was lying on the back seat of the car near Main.

“During the course of the journey the witness saw the accused’s hands near his bag,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “After the accused was dropped off the witness noticed the £50 was missing.”

The money was not recovered.

Main’s defence solicitor said it had been the first time she had been remanded in custody and it had been an “absolutely terrifying experience” for her.

The court heard Main had a “chaotic lifestyle” and a serious drug problem.

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Main on a supervised community payback order for three years with the condition she attend addiction services. A review of the order was fixed for October 24.