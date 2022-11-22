Stenhousemuir offender showed up at court carrying £60 of cocaine and heroin

Steven Hay, 41, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted possessing class A drugs cocaine and heroin inside the Falkirk Sheriff Court buiding, Main Street, Camelon, on March 24.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “The accused had been drawn to the attention of police because of information from a member of the public that he was in the court building while in possession of drugs.

"He was spoken to by officers, who carried out search and found cocaine and heroin.”

Hay had just over a gram of heroin, worth around £20, and half a gram of cocaine, worth around £40.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, stated Hay had issues with the misuse of substances.