Stenhousemuir offender screams 'I'm going to smash you and your bird' at ex through letterbox
and live on Freeview channel 276
Margaret McDonald, 35, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour at Wilson Road, Camelon on February 11.
Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police had attended at the address in relation to another matter. The two people were in their home address with their son when they were disturbed by banging on their door of their ground floor flat.
"They recognised it as the voice of the accused and another individual and immediately phoned the police. They could hear the accused shouting ‘see you, I’m going to kill you’.
"They could hear the letterbox being opened and the accused shouting through it ‘I’m going to smash you and your bird’. She was kicking and pushing against the door.
"The accused and the other individual have remained outside the door, shouting and swearing for five minutes before leaving prior to police arriving.”
Police later traced McDonald, who was heard to mock the complainer’s visual impairment.
It was stated he had been an ex partner of McDonald.
Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said: “It’s a break up of a relationship which happened some time ago. There is still ongoing animosity.”
Mr Aitken added McDonald, 45 Church Street, Stehousemuir, had suffered a “breakdown” around the time of the offence.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentence on her until May 27 for up to date information on whether or not the complainer wanted a non-harassment order put in place.