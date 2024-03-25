Stenhousemuir offender made online 'paedophile' accusations and 'crossbow' threat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was in the early hours when the witness received a call from her sister stating there was a Facebook post staing things about their family, alleging a family member was a paedophile.

"Comments in the post by the accused included, ‘I’m putting youse all on warning – I’ll leave youse with nothing – youse ruined the start of my life so I’ll ruin the end of your life’.

"He added ‘I still have possession of a self-loading, magazine holding crossbow’.”

McConnell appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)