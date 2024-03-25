Stenhousemuir offender made online 'paedophile' accusations and 'crossbow' threat

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Mathew McConnell, 39, had pleaded guilty to to sending threatening and offensive messages via Facebook between October 7 and October 11 last year.
By Court Reporter
Published 25th Mar 2024, 09:27 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2024, 09:35 GMT
Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was in the early hours when the witness received a call from her sister stating there was a Facebook post staing things about their family, alleging a family member was a paedophile.

"Comments in the post by the accused included, ‘I’m putting youse all on warning – I’ll leave youse with nothing – youse ruined the start of my life so I’ll ruin the end of your life’.

"He added ‘I still have possession of a self-loading, magazine holding crossbow’.”

McConnell appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)McConnell appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed McConnell, 329 Main Street, Stenhousemuir, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months and made him subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home from 7pm to 7am for the next five months.