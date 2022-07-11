Stenhousemuir offender jumped off three storey buillding

A catalogue of misfortune seems to have prevented an offender from attending court and curtailed the options for him to undertake unpaid work in the community.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 11th July 2022, 1:03 pm
Updated Monday, 11th July 2022, 1:04 pm

One of the incidents saw him reportedly plummet off a three-storey high building.

Steven Hay (41) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday after pleading guilty to being in possession of a knife in public at Castings Avenue, Falkirk on February 11 last year.

The court heard about Hay’s many mishaps which had led to him missing court appointments.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said Hay had suffered a broken leg, a brain aneurysm and had jumped from a three-storey building and damaged his back.

"I don’t think he is fit for unpaid work,” added Mr Hutchison.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Hay, from Stenhousemuir, continuing the case to Wednesday, July 13, stating it would be “quicker than a warrant” if Hay does decide to show up on the date.