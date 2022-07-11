Stenhousemuir offender jumped off three storey building

One of the incidents saw him reportedly plummet off a three-storey high building.

Steven Hay (41) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday after pleading guilty to being in possession of a knife in public at Castings Avenue, Falkirk on February 11 last year.

The court heard about Hay’s many mishaps which had led to him missing court appointments.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said Hay had suffered a broken leg, a brain aneurysm and had jumped from a three-storey building and damaged his back.

"I don’t think he is fit for unpaid work,” added Mr Hutchison.