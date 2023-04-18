Stenhousemuir offender: 'I'm just out Low Moss - I'll bite your nose off'

Corey Taylor, 23, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty assault – kicking a police officer and attempt to head butt him – and threatening behaviour at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on March 12.

Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 3am and police were with the accused, who had been traced in regard to an unrelated matter. He had a head injury and required medical assistance.

"The accused stated ‘Do you know what I’m capable of? I’m just out Low Moss – you should be worried. I’ll bite your nose off. Take these cuffs off and I will smash you’.

Taylor attacked police at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

"He began to struggle with police officers and kicked out, striking an officer to the shoulder. The accused required to be restrained, however, he continued to struggle and kick out, striking an officer to the body.

"He attempted to head butt one officer and narrowly missed him.”

Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said Taylor had been taken into care at the age of eight and had been inside institutions ever since.

He added: "He comes out into society and picks up a variety of prison sentences. What he might benefit from is how to be taught to live in society. He is an expert in surviving in institutions because he’s done it since he was eight.”

Sheriff William Gilchrist said: “Clearly you’re a danger to others while you are under the influence of alcohol and drugs.”

He placed Taylor, 47 Valeview, Stenhousemuir, on a supervised community payback order fore 12 months with the condition he complete 75 hours of unpaid work in that time.

Taylor was also made subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain within his home from 9pm to 7am for the next 11 weeks.

Sheriff Gilchrist called for a review of the orders to take place on June 8.