Stenhousemuir offender found hiding in wardrobe

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Denzel Bruce (27) had pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions by entering a street he was not supposed to an contacting a woman he was told not to at an address in Braeview, Stenhousemuir on December 29 last year.

James Moncrieff, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police received a 999 call from a hostile witness – a woman. They attended at the property at 10pm to find the accused and the woman heavily under the influence of drink.

"She is described as being distress and police took the accused into the kitchen, at which point he started shouting ‘Scumbags – I’ll kill youse and her’. When he was taken to the police van he shouted at police ‘I will get folk to kill you’.

Police officers found Bruce hiding inside a wardrobe at the property

Bruce then went on to breach the bail conditions put in place following that offence, and officers – acting on information from social workers – attended at the address to search for Bruce and found him hiding in a wardrobe.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “People who believe their bail order has been lifted do not generally go and hide in a wardrobe.”

The court heard the relationship between Bruce and the woman was now at an end.

Sheriff Livingston fined Bruce, 50 Ladeside Crescent, Stenhousemuir, £640 to be paid back at £40 per month.

