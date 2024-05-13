Stenhousemuir offender caught trying to force his way into his mum's house
David Nowyk, 42, was spotted hanging around the property for around an hour, constantly trying door handles in an attempt to force entry to the property. His behaviour prompted police to attend at the premises and Nowyk responded to their questions by just staring blankly at them.
He later told one officer he hoped their mother died a “slow and painful” death.
Nowyk appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Quarrolhall Crescent, Carronshore and Falkirk Police Station on December 30 last year.
Procurator fiscal depute Amy Sneddon said: “It was 11.30am and a woman was within her home address when she heard a noise coming from the rear of her neighbour’s property.
"She looked out her upstairs window which looks over the address and saw the accused trying to force entry through a door. He continued to try and force entry and was seen around the address for an hour, coming and going.
"He was trying the back door of the address and then tried to climb up a drainpipe. The neighbour contacted the accused’s mother to make her aware he was trying to get into her house.
"Police were contacted and found the accused within the front garden. They asked why he was there. He didn’t respond and just stared blankly at officers. He stated it was his mum’s house and he only chapped the door.”
He later told an officer he hoped their mother died a “slow and painful death”.
John Mulholland, defence solicitor, said: “He generally does enjoy a good relationship with his mum. They are now on speaking terms, but she was supportive of him at that time.”
Sheriff Maryam Labaki placed Nowyk, 95 Alloa Road, Stenhousemuir, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months and made him subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home from 7pm to 7am for the next three months.