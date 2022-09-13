Stenhousemuir offender attacked police officer
An offender began shouting and swearing at police who arrived to deal with her antics and then literally kicked off at one officer.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Emma McMillan (29) had pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and threatening behaviour in South View, Stenhousemuir and threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and using homophobic language – in Falkirk Police Station, West Bridge Street on June 6, 2020.
Procurator fiscal depute James Moncrieff said: “It was 10.30pm and police were required to attend a disturbance. The accused was shouting at police officers, swearing at them.
"She then kicked one of the officers to the body.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed McMillan, 119 Johnston Avenue, Stenhousemuir, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months and made her subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning she must remain in her home between the hours of 8pm and 7am each day for the next four mouths.