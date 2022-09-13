Stenhousemuir offender attacked police officer

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Emma McMillan (29) had pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and threatening behaviour in South View, Stenhousemuir and threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and using homophobic language – in Falkirk Police Station, West Bridge Street on June 6, 2020.

Procurator fiscal depute James Moncrieff said: “It was 10.30pm and police were required to attend a disturbance. The accused was shouting at police officers, swearing at them.

McMillan attacked a police officer who came to deal with a disturbance

"She then kicked one of the officers to the body.”