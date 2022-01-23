Stenhousemuir motorist ran red light and almost hit two children

Leanne Lanagahn (40) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to driving through a red light and narrowly missing two 10-year-old boys on Bellsdyke Road, at the junction of Tryst Road, Larbert on May 16 last year.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said he was “reluctant” to grant a warrant as Lanaghan, 142 King Street, Stenhousemuir, was not represented by a solicitor.

He continued the case for one week, stating an arrest warrant would be issued for Lanaghan if she fails to appear.

