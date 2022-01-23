Stenhousemuir motorist ran red light and almost hit two children

Sheriff Derek Livingston said he was “reluctant” to grant a warrant as Lanaghan, 142 King Street, Stenhousemuir, was not represented by a solicitor.

He continued the case for one week, stating an arrest warrant would be issued for Lanaghan if she fails to appear.

Lanaghan ran a red light and almost hit two young pedestrians

