Stenhousemuir motorist failed to give breath specimen to police

Jack McCracken (20) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to failing to give a breath specimen in Dundarroch Street, Larbert on September 24 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Rebecca Reid said: “The accused was stopped at 2.30am due to his manner of driving He refused to provide a specimen of breath and gave his reason for refusal as ‘youse made a big deal of it and I doubted myself’.”

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “He had consumed some alcohol the night before – we will never know what the level of the reading would have been.”

McCracken appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday after admitting failing to give a breath specimen to police

It was stated McCracken, 24 Muirfield Road, Stenhousemuir, worked at a warehouse in Edinburgh and could get a train there and a lift back.