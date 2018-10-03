Stenhousemuir motorist charged with dangerous driving

A motorist is accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving while unfit to be behind the wheel through drink or drugs.

The charge follows a crash on the A1 at Burnmouth in Berwickshire on Sunday night involving an Audi A6 and Nissan Micra.

The Micra’s driver, a 34-year-old man, was rushed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries after the two cars, both silver in colour, collided at around 11.10pm.

Andrew McGale (33) appeared in private at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday to face several motoring charges, including causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, failing to stop or report an accident and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

McGale made no plea, and the case was continued for further examination.

He was granted bail in the meantime by Sheriff Peter Paterson.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to Sunday night’s accident to come forward.

Anyone able to oblige is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4,416 of 30/09/18.