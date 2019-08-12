Stenhousemuir ‘middle man’ only sold cocaine to make some cash

A bottom of the rung drug dealer had the audacity to admit to a court he was only involved in selling cocaine as a way to make some money.

Warren Morton (24) had been working for someone higher up the supply chain, selling small deals of the class A drug for two months before police caught up with him and raided his property and his mother’s house to end his part in the operation.

Morton appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted being concerned in the supply of drugs at his 7 King Street, Stenhousemuir home between January 1 and February 21.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “Police received information which led to them obtaining a search warrant for the accused’s address and his mother’s address. While at the accused’s address police recovered a set of scales, self seal bags, quantities of cash and paper which appeared to have notes of tick lists written on it.

“They also found 1.2 grams of cocaine with a value of £80. At his mother’s address they found further cash in a wallet with the accused’s identification. A phone was recovered and, upon examination, messages were found indicating the accused was selling drugs.

“He was interviewed and confirmed the cocaine was his, but at that time denied it was anything to do with any drug supplying. However, he later confirmed he had been supplying small deals for a man and taking a £30 cut.

“He said he only did it for the money.”

Morton had been working for this man for two months and had made £500.

Dick Sandeman, defence solicitor, said: “He was a middle man.”

Mr Sandeman said police came to search Morton’s premises at the time he had split up with his partner and was denied contact with his child.

“He has a strong work ethic,” said Mr Sandeman.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton said: “This is your second conviction for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.”

Morton was sentenced to nine months in prison.