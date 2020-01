A thug pinned his former partner to a wall and nipped her breast during an argument.

Kevin Struthers (21), 6 Balmoral Place, Stenhousemuir, appeared from custody in court last week having been found guilty of attacking the woman and using his knee to pin her to a wall within a property in Burntisland, Fife on September 29, 2017.

A breach of a community payback order resulted in Struthers being ordered to complete 180 hours’ unpaid work in six months.