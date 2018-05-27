Stenhousemuir man takes anger out on the walls during incident at father’s house

A 35-year-old man ripped wallpaper from the wall of his father’s house during one particular angry encounter.

Craig, 48 South View, Stenhousemuir, appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted behaving in a threatening manner at the house in Akarit Road, Stenhousemuir on April 21.

Becoming aggressive towards his father, Craig proceeded to rip the wallpaper off the walls of the living room in a rage which forced his family to call the police.

Sentencing alcoholic Craig to 200 days in prison back dated to May 11, Sheriff Derek Livingston said he had damaged his father’s house and caused him some “distress”.