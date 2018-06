A 39-year-old admitted stealing alcohol from Tesco in Falkirk Central Retail Park on two separate occasions.

Ryan McInally, 29 Balmoral Place, Stenhousemuir, committed the thefts on November 25 and December 22 last year.

He was placed on a drug treatment and testing order for 18 months with the first review of the order scheduled to take place on July 13.