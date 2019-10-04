Stenhousemuir man sentenced for swan attack in Lido

A 30 year-old Stenhousemuir man has been given a three-year community payback order with supervision and conduct requirements after footage of him attacking a swan appeared on social media.

Gary McDonald pled guilty to a charge under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

The court heard that on May 6, 2018 McDonald entered Crownest Park in Stenhousemuir and approached a group of teenagers saying, “Watch this, I’m going to snap the swan’s neck”. He also asked the group to film him.

Members of the group shouted at him to leave the swan alone as he approached the nest site and took out their phones to film his actions.

McDonald climbed down the verge on the east side of the pond, known as the Lido”, and sat next to the nest.

The swan became alarmed and stood up, stretching out its wings and neck in warning.

McDonald then grabbed the bird by the neck and held it for several seconds before it escaped by entering the pond.

The witnesses uploaded their footage to social media and a witness appeal by Police Scotland resulted in McDonald being identified.

This was the second year that the swan had nested at the side of the Lido.

Sara Shaw, head of the wildlife and environmental crime unit, said: “This was a callous act against a nesting swan.

“Wild birds are protected under our wildlife laws and those who choose to commit acts of violence against them can expect to be held to account.”