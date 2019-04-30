Stenhousemuir man pulled door from hinges in wrecking spree

A Stenhousemuir man went on a wrecking spree causing damage to another property.

Darren Nichol (34), of Hillary Road admitted damaging property at Woodburn Crescent, Bonnybridge on December 28, 2018 by smashing and upturning furnishings, kicking holes in doors and pulling a door from its hinges.

Nichol also pleaded guilty to breaching a condition preventing him from contacting his former partner on January 14, 2019.

Sheriff John Mundy deferred sentence for three months for Nichol to be on good behaviour and to obtain an updated Community Payback Order progress report.