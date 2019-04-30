Stenhousemuir man jailed after head-on A1 crash

A Stenhousemuir man has been jailed for 12 months at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for causing a head-on crash on the A1 while under the influence of alcohol and seriously injuring another motorist.

Andrew McGale was also banned from the road for two years and ordered to re-sit his driving test after that.

The crash occurred near Burnmouth in Berwickshire, at 11.10pm on September 30, the court heard.

McGale’s Audi collided with a Nissan Micra driven by Peter MacMaster, leaving him seriously injured.

Mr MacMaster had to be rushed by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary to have his injuries seen to.

The 34-year-old, of Braeview, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and causing serious injury to Peter MacMaster while under the influence of alcohol.

He also admitted driving at excessive speed and losing control of his car, causing it to cross into the opposite carriageway and collide with another vehicle.

McGale had an alcohol-urine count of 126 milligrammes, the legal limit being 67, the court heard.