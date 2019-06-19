Stenhousemuir man fined over threatening texts sent to ex-partner

Threatening behaviour towards his former partner has resulted in a three-figure fine for a Stenhousemuir man.

Paul Dyet (47), of 16 Queens Court, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to engaging a course of conduct which caused his ex fear or alarm by repeatedly sending threatening and abusive texts to her and another man between September 1, 2018 and January 26, 2019 from his home and at Church Street and Crownest Street, Stenhousemuir.

He also admitted repeatedly emailing his former partner and monitoring her movements.

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said his client doesn’t have a history of convictions and has “moved on”. Dyet was fined £500.