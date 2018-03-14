Stenhousemuir man faces jail for series of sexual assaults

A pervert who filmed young girls exposing themselves before subjecting them to horrifying rape attacks has been warned to expect a “serious custodial sentence.”

Callum Sneddon,30, was placed behind bars today (Wednesday) after judge Lady Scott heard how he subjected four girls to a series of sickening sexual assaults.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard Sneddon preyed upon the youngsters, who were aged between seven to 14, between June 2014 and October 2017.

The court heard that Sneddon asked two of his victims, who were aged seven, to expose their body parts to him whilst he filmed them.

Prosecution lawyer Martin Richardson QC said: “On one occasion, the accused videoed the two girls whilst they were dancing and asked them to ‘flash’ their vaginas which they did.

“They were initially unaware he was filming them. The accused showed the video to them.

“He was asked to delete it straight away, which he did.”

Mr Richardson told the court that Sneddon then went on to rape the two girls.

The evidence emerged during a hearing in which Sneddon, of Stenhousemuir, pleaded guilty to three charges of rape and two charges of sexual assault.

The assaults took place at various addresses in the Falkirk area.

None of his victims can be identified for legal reasons.

During proceedings, relatives of Sneddon’s victims sat in the public benches whilst Mr Richardson told the court of the accused’s behaviour.

One man was told to leave court after he interrupted Mr Richardson’s narrative to shout abuse at Sneddon.

Mr Richardson told the court that Sneddon sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl on an occasion between June 2014 and June 2015.

Mr Richardson said that following the assault, the girl told detectives that the assault was “painful.”

On an occasion between September 2014 and September 2016, Sneddon also raped a 14-year-old girl.

Mr Richardson told the court: “The complainer was watching television with the accused. She describes the accused as ‘grabbing’ her and removing her trousers and underwear.

“The complainer said that when she asked him why he was doing that, he led her to believe that there was nothing wrong with it.

“During the course of the rape the complainer asked him to stop but he didn’t.”

The court heard that Sneddon was caught by police after one of his seven-year-old victims became upset during a day off from school in November 2017.

The court heard that the little girl told her parents about what happened and they got in touch with the police.

Detectives then launched an investigation and collected enough evidence to bring him to court.

Describing the moment, police first interviewed Sneddon on November 17 last year, Mr Richardson said: “The interview thereafter concluded at approximately 21.30 hours at which point the accused broke down and cried.

“The accused was ultimately arrested and made no reply to charge.”

Defence advocate Jennifer Bain told the court that she’d reserve her mitigation until Sneddon’s sentencing hearing next month.

Lady Scott remanded Sneddon in custody and ordered a report to be made into the accused’s character.

She told Sneddon: “I have to tell you will be facing a serious custodial sentence.”

Sneddon will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on April 20.