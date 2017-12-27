Stenhousemuir man caught drink driving

A 32-year-old has admitted driving while over the limit.

Paul Sharp was caught behind the wheel by police while he was over the legal drink driving limit.

Sharp, 14 Akarit Road, Stenhousemuir, admitted the offence he committed in Boxton Road, Avonbridge on November 24.

He gave a reading of 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

He was disqualified from driving for four years, fined £700 and ordered to complete 135 hours unpaid work within six months.