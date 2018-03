A 30-year-old man resisted arrest in Mariner Road, Camelon and struggled violently with police.

Anthony Ferris, 3 Grange View, Stenhousemuir, admitted that offence and behaving in a threatening manner on January 1 last year and threatening behaviour in Castlecary Road, Cumbernauld on October 21, 2016.

The cases were continued until June 15 so a review of various orders could be carried out.