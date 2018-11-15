Stenhousemuir man accused of grabbing nesting swan in Lido

A man is to stand trial next month accused of grabbing a nesting swan by the neck.

Gary McDonald is said to have left the bird “disturbed” by his actions in May in Crownest Park, Stenhousemuir.

It is alleged that on May 6 McDonald approached the bird while it was on its nest, “grabbed it by the neck”, and caused it to leave its nest, which contained eggs, and enter the park’s small lake, known as The Lido.

At a procedural hearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday, McDonald (29), of Ladeside Cresent, Stenhousemuir, maintained pleas of not guilty to two charges under the 1981 Wildlife and Countryside Act – interfering with a wild bird’s nest, and intentionally preventing a wild bird from using its nest.

His solicitor Murray Aitken said McDonald’s defence were still awaiting disclosure by the prosecution of footage of part of the incident, which is said to have been recorded on a mobile phone.

Sheriff Alison McKay continued the case for trial on December 6, after a further preliminary hearing on November 26.